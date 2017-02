SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. - A South Carolina woman is accused of slitting a man's throat, before claiming she controls President Donald Trump and referring to herself as Jesus.

Ashley Nicole Bailey, 29, was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Spartanburg, S.C., according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department report.

KRON reports Sheriff's deputies arrived at about 6:15 p.m. to a report of an attempted suicide. When deputies arrived however, a man with a large cut to his neck told them he was stabbed.

The man told deputies Bailey had cut him after an argument.

Bailey was reportedly found inside the home with blood on her clothes, claiming the victim tried to kill himself. She later told deputies she did not mean to hurt the victim.

A deputy at the scene also noted that Bailey talked about controlling Donald Trump with a bracelet on her arm and referred to herself as Jesus Christ and the Illuminati.

Bailey was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder. She remains in Sheriff's custody.