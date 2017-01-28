Winds conditions making roads dangerous in mountain areas

The winds wreaked havoc on the roads Friday. In one area, winds were so bad a semi was blown onto its side on the I-8 in east county.

"You know what? The wind… I've never seen anything like this," said Steven Price, who was headed to San Diego with his family when he talked to 10News.

The family stopped to gas up and take a break from driving against the wind.



"If you come through here you better be careful," Price said.



A high wind warning is in effect throughout the day into Saturday as fierce winds blow through the mountain communities.

In Campo, winds reached up to 45 miles per hour. A high wind warning is in effect until Saturday afternoon.



Windmills were seen spinning fast as plastic trash was flying everywhere. Even a gas cylinder was knocked over and leaves rustled non-stop on trees.



"I wasn't expecting this," said Rob Thilo.



He and his dog were taking a walk when they decided to seek shelter.



"It's really dicey," Thilo said. "You can really feel it when you're going uphill when these gusts of wind hit ya."



Winds overturned a big-rig on westbound I-8, near the Golden Acorn Casino. Traffic came to a stop for a few hour as the semi was turned right-side-up. There's no word yet on the condition of the driver.



Another trucker, Carlos Ramirez, is asking people to drive with caution when it gets this windy.



"It's very dangerous to drive next to a semi," he said. "It's not pretty easy for us to stop when other drivers get in front of us."



Again, the high wind warning is in effect until Saturday afternoon.