BIG BEAR, Calif. (KGTV) - A wildfire continued raging for the second day near Big Bear, now scorching 950 acres.

The fire in the Holcomb Valley area was 10 percent contained Tuesday, according to Big Bear Fire Department, and has prompted road closures and mandatory evacuations for nearby homes. No structural damage has been reported.

BBFD said the blaze began Monday just after 3 p.m. and has been moving north/northeast. It currently poses a "moderate" threat to Big Bear.

3:50 pm #HolcombFire mandatory evacuations in Baldwin Lake,1st, 2nd & 3rd Streets only. https://t.co/JiesEEyMZYhttps://t.co/7wcHN6cWNl — Big Bear Fire Dept (@bigbearfiredept) June 20, 2017

7:45am #HolcombFire 950 acres burned 10% contained, NE movement. Hwy18 closed Delta Ave to Mitsubishi Plant Rd https://t.co/JiesEEyMZY — Big Bear Fire Dept (@bigbearfiredept) June 20, 2017

The following closures have been announced:

Highway 18 from Delta Avenue north to Mitsubishi Plant Road

Holcomb Valley Road East closed at Hwy 18

Van Dusen Canyon Road

3N16 at 3N09

3N69 at Hwy 18

The Pacific Crest Trail is closed west of Highway 18, to Van Dusen Road, in the fire area.

Doble Trail Campground

Tanglewood Group Campground

Multiple emergency agencies are on scene battling the fire, and additional resources have been arriving throughout Tuesday to contain the fire's spread.