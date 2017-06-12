Where is Baby Girl Jackson? Search underway in three states

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--Authorities in three states are searching for a baby girl whose parents lived in San Diego, Las Vegas and Arizona before they were arrested, according to the Mohave County Attorney's office.

37-year-old Nicholios Nealy and 33-year-old Octavia Jackson claimed to be married and the parents of three children, said Mohave County Attorney's office investigator Steve Auld.

Auld said a judge ordered the three children to be placed in state care in April 2016. He said a judge learned Jackson also gave birth to a girl in Nevada in February 201.

Auld said Jackson initially denied having the newborn and was sent to jail for contempt of court because she would not tell the judge where the baby was located. Nealy was jailed on a custodial interference charge for failing to turn over the infant, according to Auld.

The Mohave County Attorney's office also said the couple lived in San Diego, Las Vegas and Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.