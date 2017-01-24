Welfare check leads to discovery of 3 explosive devices, dead man

LA MESA, Calif. — A San Diego Sheriff's bomb squad responded to a call about three explosive devices found in a residence in La Mesa after a welfare check on an elderly person Monday afternoon.

The home is located on Olive Avenue and Muriel Place just south of University Avenue. An 85-year-old man was found dead inside the home. It is not clear what his cause of death is.

Early on, residents were asked to shelter in place. As a result, some residents were not allowed into the neighborhood. By 6 p.m. residents were allowed back into their homes and the Sheriff's department confirmed that the devices found inside the home were "live devices."

Deputies say similar welfare checks have been made the home before and this was the scene of an ongoing landlord eviction.

