Water contact closure issued for Silver Strand

4:16 PM, Feb 2, 2017
CORONADO (CNS) - Additional influxes of storm-driven sewage out of Baja California prompted authorities Thursday to expand an earlier border-area ocean pollution warning to include the Silver Strand.
 
Contamination carried into the surf via the Tijuana River following recent rains has drifted to the north past Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.
 
Signs warning of contamination hazards will stand from the mouth of Tijuana Estuary to Avenida Lunar in Coronado until follow-up testing deems them safe again for recreational uses, the DEH advised.

