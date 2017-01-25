Tiger Woods at the Farmer's Insurance Open

TORREY PINES - Tiger Woods returns this week to the Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, after missing 2015 due to multiple injuries, including a major back injury.

The tournament will be Woods' first PGA tournament start since August 2015.

After teeing off for the open's pro-am Wednesday morning, Woods spoke with the media about the upcoming tournament.

