Tiger Woods at the Farmer's Insurance Open

Mark Saunders
12:09 PM, Jan 25, 2017
TORREY PINES - Tiger Woods returns this week to the Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, after missing 2015 due to multiple injuries, including a major back injury. 

The tournament will be Woods' first PGA tournament start since August 2015.

After teeing off for the open's pro-am Wednesday morning, Woods spoke with the media about the upcoming tournament.

