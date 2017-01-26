President Donald Trump and Vice President are scheduled to speak from a GOP retreat in Philadelphia at 9 a.m. PT. Thursday.

Pres. Trump is expected to discuss the GOP retreat in Philadelphia, where Republican lawmakers will strategize on ways to bring Congress and the White House together on a slew of key issues this upcoming year.

There is also speculation he may touch on the issue of Mexican Pres. Enrique Nieto's response to executive orders geared toward border security taken Wednesday.

Watch the ABC News livestream: