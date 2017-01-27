President Donald Trump will speak at the swearing-in ceremony of Defense Secretary of Gen. James Mattis.

On the heels of his comments to reintroduce torture in interrogating terror suspects.

"I don't necessarily agree, but I would tell you that he would override because I am giving him that power," Trump said Friday during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May. "I am going to rely on him."

Mattis has stated that he doesn't agree with Pres. Trump on the issue of using torture. Mattis would not have oversight over the Central Intelligence Agency, the US spy agency noted for using waterboarding, a method of torture, on terror suspects in the wake of 9/11.

