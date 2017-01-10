D.A.'s office: 5 fatal officer-involved shootings, including Alfred Olango case justified

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego District Attorney's Office released its review of five fatal officer-involved shootings on Tuesday, including the high-profile case of Alfred Olango.

In an afternoon news conference, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis described each incident in detail, showed video/pictures when available, then explained the D.A.'s office findings.

In each fatal shooting, which involved victims David Moya, Sergio Weick, Alfred Olango, Juan Fernandez and Trenton Lohman, the determination was that the officers or deputies involved in each shooting had acted in fear for their lives and/or public safety and were justified in their actions. No criminal charges will be filed by the District Attorney's Office, Dumanis said. You can watch the full news conference at the bottom of this story.

David Moya

In early August, 2016, sheriff's deputies responded to a Santee home on a report of a fight. The situation escalated into a SWAT incident and the suspect shot several arrows from a crossbow towards deputies. MORE ON THE STORY

Sergio Weick

In mid-August 2016, sheriff's deputies spotted Sergio Weick driving a vehicle in Vista and recognized him as the suspect of an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a February 2015 SWAT standoff in Vista. Deputies tried to pull him over and a chase ensued. It ended with the suspect getting out of the vehicle and running. MORE ON THE STORY