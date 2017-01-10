D.A.'s office: 5 fatal officer-involved shootings, including Alfred Olango case justified

Shannon Cheesman
1:57 PM, Jan 10, 2017
San Diego District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. 10News photo.

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego District Attorney's Office released its review of five fatal officer-involved shootings on Tuesday, including the high-profile case of Alfred Olango.

In an afternoon news conference, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis described each incident in detail, showed video/pictures when available, then explained the D.A.'s office findings.

In each fatal shooting, which involved victims David Moya, Sergio Weick, Alfred Olango, Juan Fernandez and Trenton Lohman, the determination was that the officers or deputies involved in each shooting had acted in fear for their lives and/or public safety and were justified in their actions. No criminal charges will be filed by the District Attorney's Office, Dumanis said. You can watch the full news conference at the bottom of this story.

David Moya
 
In early August, 2016, sheriff's deputies responded to a Santee home on a report of a fight. The situation escalated into a SWAT incident and the suspect shot several arrows from a crossbow towards deputies. MORE ON THE STORY
 
Sergio Weick
 
In mid-August 2016, sheriff's deputies spotted Sergio Weick driving a vehicle in Vista and recognized him as the suspect of an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a February 2015 SWAT standoff in Vista. Deputies tried to pull him over and a chase ensued. It ended with the suspect getting out of the vehicle and  running. MORE ON THE STORY
 
Alfred Olango
 
In September, 2016, El Cajon police officers responded to a call about a man behaving erratically and walking in to traffic. The situation escalated when Olango pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers and they fired at him. The object in Olango's hand turned out to be a vape device. The shooting sparked days of protests. MORE ON THE STORY
 
 
Juan Fernando
 
In November 2016, officers responded to a City Heights neighborhood on a report of a disturbance involving a man armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, Juan Fernando was in the middle of the street pointing a gun at a woman, later identified as his ex-wife. Police ordered Fernando multiple times to lay on the ground, but he refused. An officer, fearing for his life and the woman's safety, fired at Fernando. MORE ON THE STORY
 
Trenton Lohman
 
In August 2016, sheriff's deputies responded to a street in Poway on reports of a man looking into parked vehicles. What ensued was a bizarre chase and crash, and the suspect dead. MORE ON THE STORY
 

