D.A.'s office: 5 fatal officer-involved shootings, including Alfred Olango case justified

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego District Attorney's Office released its review of five fatal officer-involved shootings on Tuesday, including the high-profile case of Alfred Olango.
In an afternoon news conference, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis described each incident in detail, showed video/pictures when available, then explained the D.A.'s office findings.
In each fatal shooting, which involved victims David Moya, Sergio Weick, Alfred Olango, Juan Fernandez and Trenton Lohman, the determination was that the officers or deputies involved in each shooting had acted in fear for their lives and/or public safety and were justified in their actions. No criminal charges will be filed by the District Attorney's Office, Dumanis said. You can watch the full news conference at the bottom of this story.
David Moya
In early August, 2016, sheriff's deputies responded to a Santee home on a report of a fight. The situation escalated into a SWAT incident and the suspect shot several arrows from a crossbow towards deputies. MORE ON THE STORY
Sergio Weick
In mid-August 2016, sheriff's deputies spotted Sergio Weick driving a vehicle in Vista and recognized him as the suspect of an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a February 2015 SWAT standoff in Vista. Deputies tried to pull him over and a chase ensued. It ended with the suspect getting out of the vehicle and running. MORE ON THE STORY
Alfred Olango
In September, 2016, El Cajon police officers responded to a call about a man behaving erratically and walking in to traffic. The situation escalated when Olango pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers and they fired at him. The object in Olango's hand turned out to be a vape device. The shooting sparked days of protests. MORE ON THE STORY
Juan Fernando
In November 2016, officers responded to a City Heights neighborhood on a report of a disturbance involving a man armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, Juan Fernando was in the middle of the street pointing a gun at a woman, later identified as his ex-wife. Police ordered Fernando multiple times to lay on the ground, but he refused. An officer, fearing for his life and the woman's safety, fired at Fernando. MORE ON THE STORY
Trenton Lohman
In August 2016, sheriff's deputies responded to a street in Poway on reports of a man looking into parked vehicles. What ensued was a bizarre chase and crash, and the suspect dead. MORE ON THE STORY