Watch 128th Rose Parade on ABC 10 starting at 8 A.M.

(KGTV) -- After working out those holiday calories, tune in to ABC 10’s live broadcast of the 128th Rose Parade.

You can catch all the fun from Pasadena starting at 8 a.m. on ABC 10.

The parade will travel the 5.5 mile route which begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, makes its way down Colorado Boulevard before concluding at Villa Street.

SAN DIEGO TIES

San Diego student Harrison Phelps will be riding on the “Celebrating a Century of Occupational Therapy” Float

El Cajon native and Olympic legend Greg Louganis is set to lead the Rose Parade as grand marshal. Two other Olympians will also serve as grand marshals.

The Surf Dogs will be riding a wave machine built here in San Diego. At 126 feet long, Lucy Pet's Gnarly Crankin' K-9 Wave Maker float sets the world record for the longest in Roses Parade history.

ATTENDING? LEAVE YOUR DRONE AND LADDERS AT HOME

Parade officials say that the procession and stadium are “No Drone Zones” and aircraft is subject to being impounded.

Other things to know if you’re going: Don’t bring your fireworks or ladders; no bonfires; It is illegal to buy, sell or give away horns on the parade route; no throwing things into the parade route; and smoking is prohibited along the parade route.

TROPHIES AND AWARDS Twenty-four of the floats in the 127th Rose Parade presented by Honda received official honors from the Tournament of Roses in a variety of categories and specifications. A three-member judging panel, composed of civic and floral industry leaders, was appointed by the Tournament of Roses Judging Committee to evaluate the floats within a range of classifications. Scores were based on criteria such as creative design, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, floral and color presentation, and dramatic impact. Two judging sessions took place during the decorating stages before the parade. Scores from each judging session were then combined to determine the trophy recipients. Results were released to the media immediately prior to the start of the Rose Parade. Banners for each trophy-winning float were carried in the parade by select members of the Tournament of Roses Eagle Scout and Gold Award Girl Scout Troops. See the list of winners

RAMPING UP SECURITY

Acknowledging they have learned valuable lessons from this year's terrorist attack in Brussels, authorities said today they are tightening security at the 128th annual Rose Parade with sturdier barricades and more checkpoints to control cars. Police in Pasadena, California, say more than 1,000 police officers, including many in plainclothes, and dozens of bomb-sniffing dogs will work the 5 ½-mile parade route.

"There are no known security threats to the city of Pasadena, to the parade or to the football game," he said. "Nevertheless, we will ensure that aggressive measures are in place to do the best we can to mitigate concerns."

Key among them will be the water-filled barricades that Sanchez said are designed to stop terrorists from racing cars onto the parade route, where hundreds of thousands of people will stand shoulder-to-shoulder Monday to watch a steady stream of marching bands, equestrian units and flower-covered floats.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story