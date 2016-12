LA JOLLA, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital following a violent crash in La Jolla overnight.



According to police, the driver of a red car was driving the wrong way, heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Torrey Pines Road.



A silver SUV heading southbound slammed head-on into the red car, trapping both drivers in their vehicles.



Police told 10News that it was a DUI crash.



Torrey Pines Road was closed while crews cleaned up the debris.