Vigilante meter maid is posting fake violation notices on North County cars

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. - Someone is trying to take the law into their own hands and placing parking violation notices on cars in Rancho Bernardo. Dozens of phony violation notices are appearing on windshields outside an apartment complex.

The problem stems from overflow parking outside the complex. There is not enough parking spots for the residents at La Terraza so dozens of cars park on side streets and in the nearby neighborhood. Some drivers like Logan Guthridge fell for the notice and moved his car.

“I feel kind of dumber now,” he said.

However, the notices are not from the City of San Diego, police, or the local HOA. Someone is making the notices themselves and posting them on cars. There are also not any signs saying parking is illegal on the neighborhood streets.