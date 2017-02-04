Vigil helf for Lemon Grove crash victims

LEMON GROVE, Calif. - Dozens of people lit candles, said prayers and shed tears at the intersection of Lemon Grove and Massachusetts, where a teenage girl, two children and two dogs were killed Wednesday.

A four-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman also suffered massive injures.

“That was my queen. I’ve been with her since we were 14. Graduated together. Prom queen and king, everything,” Diego Arroyo said at the spot where his longtime girlfriend, Lizbeth Soto, was killed in a car crash Wednesday evening.

“She was a great person and everybody that knew her knew that,” Arroyo said.

Lizbeth, her 12-year-old brother, Jose Soto Jr., and her seven-year-old niece Camila Nava were killed, along with two of the three dogs riding in the car with them.

“Her sister Emily is still in the hospital and so is her niece, Malina, so if everyone could just pray," Arroyo said at the vigil. "Keep them in your prayers."

Deputies said Emily was driving the black Acura, with five people and three dogs inside, and was trying to turn left on lemon grove avenue at Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

They collided with a silver SUV, driven by as man, heading the opposite direction. Deputies said one of the two cars ran a red light, but they don’t know which one.

“I wasn’t ready for all this. It just hit me,” Arroyo said. “I know that she’s down smiling on us right now, just wishing she could be here and I wish she could be here with me too."

GoFundMe accounts have been created for the family: