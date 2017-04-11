CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- -

A Navy sailor and mother wants you to take a close look at a thief in action. Carri Stout's family lives on Golden Sky Way in Chula Vista. On Friday, her surveillance camera caught a man grabbing her 2-year-old daughter's push car.

The thief is seen snatching the car from the front doorstep before casually throwing it into his truck and driving off. When the little girl asked about the car, mom had to tell her it was gone.

“It hurt. It was tragic to see my kid crying when I couldn't do anything about it,” said Stout.

Stout filed a police report and shared her story on social media - not because she expects to get the car back - she wants the thief to know he hurt her daughter's feelings, so he won't do it again.