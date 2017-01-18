Video shows National City girl beaten at high school

National City - A National City mom says her daughter is being bullied and beaten at school.

"My daughter is very lovable. My daughter is developmentally delayed," the mother said. We've agreed to conceal her identity because she fears more retaliation for her daughter who she says is already bullied at Sweetwater Union High School.

Reporter Matt Mendes asked, "how many times has your daughter been physically attacked?" She replied, "Over 10 times."

The latest attack was captured on a student's cell phone Thanksgiving week in the school's hallway. She said her 16-year-old daughter has the mental capacity of a 12- or 13-year-old and isn't even fighting back.

The mother said the video was widespread on social media.

"I was upset, as a mother, I wanted to go choke somebody," she said.

She says it started in August 2015 with her daughter's ex-boyfriend who no longer attends Sweetwater Union High School. Mom says he raped her three times on campus and after school.

She says a group of girls then started bullying her daughter constantly.

"She always has a bad day," said the mother.

The mother said she filed a police report and begged the school to take action but it never goes anywhere.

"They're not giving these students consequences. They're giving these children vacations. Suspension after suspension," she said. "I want them out of the school."

She says she even considered switching her daughter's school.

"They were going to move her but they told me I was responsible for bussing which I can't afford," she said.

The Sweetwater Union High School District released this statement:

"Sweetwater High School and The Sweetwater Union High School District are concerned the safety and wellbeing of each of our students. Over the course of the last several months, Sweetwater High has worked extensively with the **** family to find a solution that is best for all. We will continue to work with them and offer any resources we have to ensure a safe and productive learning environment."

10News also reached out to the National City Police Department. They said they could not comment on the rape allegations but are looking into the beating.