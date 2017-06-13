LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- An East County family is still reeling after the brazen theft of their trailer. They say, they hope surveillance footage will help police find the thief.

On Friday, Chris Cosgrove discovered his utility trailer, previously parked on Villa Monte, was gone. Surveillance video revealed just after 5:30 a.m. shows a black Chevy Silverado driving by Cosgrove’s home. A few minutes later, it’s seen driving by again in the opposite direction. Five minutes later, it drives by again. Then, 10 minutes after, there is one final appearance. This time, it’s hauling Cosgrove’s trailer.

Inside the trailer: tools, chairs, an ice chest, and a dune buggy - valued at about $15,000. The dune buggy was built by his son over the last six years.

"He put so much effort into it," Cosgrove said. "He's really upset."



The theft happened while Cosgrove was inside preparing for work. Both of his SUVs were parked in the driveway.



