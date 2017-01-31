Video captures shooting in quiet cul-de-sac

Chula Vista - Neighbors in eastern Chula Vista are hoping surveillance video of a drive-by shooting will lead to an arrest.

Last Wednesday, just after noon, a mystery car drove into the cul-de-sac on Plaza Amistad and left behind a bullet-riddled mess.

“It was brazen, in middle of the day and really alarming,” said homeowner Donny Scroggins.

Surveillance video shows a car pulling into the cul-de-sac. After a pest control worker goes into a nearby house, the car stops near a Honda CR-V – parked on the street – which Michael McGrady's 18-year-old son usually drives.

“Three neighbors I spoke to heard five shots,” said McGrady.

In the video you can see movement in the passenger side window. A few seconds later, the car takes off.

“I don't like to think someone's targeting my son,” said McGrady.

Two bullets holes were discovered on the CR-V's side. Another bullet shattered a window on the same side.

“At least one round went through my fence," said Scroggins. "It hit the palm tree on the other side and ended up the rocks."

Scroggins say a 22 caliber bullet fragment and spent shell casings were discovered in the vehicle and in his yard. He and his wife and dogs happened to be out of town that day.

“What's particularly disturbing my wife and I will be in this hammock very frequently, “ said Scroggins.

Neighbors now have many questions. Was McGrady's son the target?

“He says he doesn't have a beef with anybody," McGrady said. " Right now it’s a mystery."

From the video, it appears the car may have black stripes on the side and gold rims. If you have information on the case, call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-422-TIPS.