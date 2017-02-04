VIDEO: Artist pleads with thief who stole prized painting

Local artist CJ Troxell had an $800 painting stolen as he was packing up from an art show at culture brewing in Ocean Beach.

He leaned the large painting up against the trash can by this truck in the alley while he ran back inside. He came back out and it was gone.

"Of all my other paintings, I don't think I'd care that much. But that one, it had special meaning to me," Troxell said.

Security video shows a man pulling up in a large white van and taking the painting. He was just talking to someone who wanted to buy it a few minutes before. Now, he says all he wants is the painting back, no hard feelings.

"I just want the painting back. And there's absolutely no hard feelings at all," said Troxell.

"I would love to sit down and talk with the person, buy them some dinner, buy them some beer, give them another painting, paint something for them. I'm sure that something positive can come out of it. We'll be friends," said Troxell.