SAN CARLOS, Calif. — A resident said vandals took advantage of a power outage on Christmas Eve to slash people's tires.

"It was parked right here," said a woman who asked us not to reveal her identity. "It was a big shock to us. We don't have any enemies."

She and her family left their San Carlos condo on Tommy Drive near Cowles Mountain on Saturday. When they returned, she tried driving the car but didn't get very far. Vandals had slashed their tires.

"It's very dark, no one can see and it was around nighttime," she said.

A neighbor told the family there was a power outage while they were away.

"I think they took advantage of the power outage to do this kind of evil," she said.

He posted a sign saying, "Someone slashed my tires last night."

The woman added, "People who are very sad, people have a lot of time on their hands that could do better things."

She wants the homeowners association to pay for a gate and security cameras. She hopes no one else will have to go through the same thing.

"It was very mean," she said. "My family had to spend $400 out of pocket."

San Diego Gas & Electric said there were no power outages recently, but there could've still been a loss of power for other reasons.