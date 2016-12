SAN DIEGO - A pickup truck veered off northbound Interstate 5 and crashed near the parking lot of an Old Town-area restaurant, but no injuries were reported.



According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.



The CHP says the truck crashed off the side of the freeway, above the parking lot at the Rockin' Baja Lobster restaurant in the 3800 block of Twiggs St.