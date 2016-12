OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A vandal's actions over the holiday weekend could cripple an auto dealership in Oceanside.



Workers at Mossy's Infiniti of Oceanside discovered more than 30 new Infiniti vehicles on the lot vandalized. The person responsible punctured holes, keyed paint and slashed the tires of the vehicles.



"It looks like they almost made a stabbing motion, right through the metal," said Sean Hogan, the dealership's executive general manager.



It leaves a wound that he said could cut right into the heart of the dealership at a big time for sales.



"Oh, it's horrible. I mean, this is almost half of our inventory," Hogan said.



The damage is estimated at $400,000.



"You're talking aluminum hood slashes here," Hogan said. "They've hit every panel."



The person hit it with a tool strong enough to puncture metal. Now, Mossy Infiniti wants to find out who did it. Hogan said so far surveillance video is grainy and hard to see.



"It's tough," he said. "It's like looking in a rear-view mirror, it's already happened and it's very frustrating. Hopefully, the police can make something out of it."



Hogan said it could be related to a dispute with a local union.



"The only thing I can think of is we are in some bitter labor negotiations," he said.



That union did not immediately return 10News' calls for comment.



The dealership is now kicking in a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever tarnished the 2017 Infinitis in the dark of night.



"When you wake up to something like this, it's a real punch in the gut," Hogan said.