U.S. Coast Guard ends search for Army troops missing in helicopter crash

Allison Horn
3:38 PM, Aug 21, 2017

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The search was suspended Monday for five U.S. Army soldiers who were in a helicopter that crashed off Oahu last week, said the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two Black Hawk helicopters were on a training mission when one crew lost contact with the other helicopter.

Coast Guard crews searched 68,000 nautical miles of ocean.  The crews recovered pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet.

Strong currents pushed the debris to remote areas of the ocean, said officials.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top