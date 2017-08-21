U.S. Coast Guard ends search for Army troops missing in helicopter crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The search was suspended Monday for five U.S. Army soldiers who were in a helicopter that crashed off Oahu last week, said the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two Black Hawk helicopters were on a training mission when one crew lost contact with the other helicopter.

Coast Guard crews searched 68,000 nautical miles of ocean. The crews recovered pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet.

Strong currents pushed the debris to remote areas of the ocean, said officials.