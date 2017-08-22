Unused sewer construction equipment clogs Normal Heights street

NORMAL HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) - Crews say they plan on moving the large equipment in Normal Heights that residents say has remained unused for weeks.

The equipment was being used for work on sewer replacement around Monroe Avenue.

The city said the project had been delayed because SDG&E had to come in and move some utilities.

The project had initially just been to replace sewers, but the city says crews have been "replacing 6” AC water main in the alleys where it has been found."