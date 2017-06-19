Unique and popular items for sale at the San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV)--Along with the fried food and livestock, the San Diego County Fair plays host to vendors for some unusual items.

Fair organizers provided a list of some unique and popular items.

COSMIC SPINNERS: Good for fidgety fingers, these popular spinners are selling fast at the fair.

ONSIA SOUND ART: First sold at the Fair last year, this product is now being picked up at big box stores nationwide. The sound comes from Bluetooth speakers covered by your most meaningful art.

SHAPE SHIFTING PAPER FURNITURE: Created out of recycled cardboard, different pieces can store easily when they’re folded.

STUBBY STRIP COOLERS: The six-pack of neoprene sleeves are attached with Velcro, which can be separated for individual serving but kept together for cooling.

