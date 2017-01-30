10News
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Radar
Wildfires
Weather Alerts
National Weather
Disaster Preparedness
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Flight Status
News
+
Local
US/World
Military
Politics
DecodeDC
Technology
Health
Business
Azteca SD
Weird & Wacky
Team 10
San Diego Living
+
Travel & Outdoors
Money
+
ShopSmart
Consumer News
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Sports
+
Bolts On Tap
Chargers
Padres
College Sports
Prep Sports
Columnists
Entertainment
+
TV Listings
Contests
Games
Right This Minute
The List
San Diego Comic-Con
Cracked
Community
+
10News Community Events Calendar
Leadership
Live Well San Diego
Month of a Million Meals
Technology
Kids Doing Good Things
Mission Federal Credit Union - Food 4 Kids
Pets
Sustain San Diego
Video
+
10News Live
ABC News Live Video
10News Experience
ABC 10News on YouTube
Marketplace
+
Home Improvement
San Diego Connect
About Us
+
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
Support
Current
73°
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 70°
LO: 59°
HI: 69°
LO: 51°
HI: 66°
LO: 51°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Woman accused of setting multiple cars on fire in Fullerton
City News Service
11:17 AM, Jan 30, 2017
11:17 AM, Jan 30, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
FULLERTON, Calif. - A 33-year-old woman was being held on suspicion of setting fires that destroyed five cars and damaged five others in Fullerton, according to authorities.
Maria Angel Dejesus Rios was jailed Saturday night after being arrested in Buena Park, according to authorities.
Rios' arrest was announced on Twitter by Fullerton police.
The cars were damaged Friday in what authorities believe was an intentionally set blaze at a Fullerton apartment building.
The fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. Friday, at 1321 S. Vine Ave., according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus.
Five vehicles were "completely destroyed" and five others were "damaged from the heat," Radus said.
Rios was being held in Orange County Jail on $407,500 bail, according to jail records.
She was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Central Jail Court.
A motive for the alleged arson has not been released by police.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story