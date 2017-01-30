Woman accused of setting multiple cars on fire in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. - A 33-year-old woman was being held on suspicion of setting fires that destroyed five cars and damaged five others in Fullerton, according to authorities.



Maria Angel Dejesus Rios was jailed Saturday night after being arrested in Buena Park, according to authorities.



Rios' arrest was announced on Twitter by Fullerton police.



The cars were damaged Friday in what authorities believe was an intentionally set blaze at a Fullerton apartment building.



The fire broke out about 1:45 p.m. Friday, at 1321 S. Vine Ave., according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus.



Five vehicles were "completely destroyed" and five others were "damaged from the heat," Radus said.



Rios was being held in Orange County Jail on $407,500 bail, according to jail records.



She was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Central Jail Court.



A motive for the alleged arson has not been released by police.