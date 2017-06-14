Social media reaction: Shooting at Congressional Baseball Game practice in Virginia

Fair
Emergency Medical Service personnel gather outside the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park where a shooting took place on June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and multiple congressional aides were shot by a gunman during a Republican baseball practice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Social media reacts to the shooting at a Virginia baseball field, where lawmakers were practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game:
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017
This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way.— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017
Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone!— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017
"His social media is full of rants... but no threats." - @BrianRoss on shooting suspect James T. Hodgkinson, who has died. pic.twitter.com/45BwDQPCIy— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2017
Our prayers are with @SteveScalise and all involved in this morning's attack. Thank you to @CapitolPolice for your remarkable bravery. https://t.co/0US588lpI4— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 14, 2017
We’re thankful every day for the @CapitolPolice & other law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep the American people safe.— House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) June 14, 2017
.@HouseDemocrats praying for our @HouseGOP @SenateGOP baseball colleagues after hearing about the horrific shooting. https://t.co/y2HEUaSuzd pic.twitter.com/6HBrlnxtey— Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) June 14, 2017
Praying for @SteveScalise, my colleagues, staff & officers involved in terrible shooting- appreciate @CapitolPolice's bravery & swift action— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 14, 2017
My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017
Horrified by what happened in Alexandria this morning. My heart goes out to Steve Scalise, staffers, the US Capitol Police & their families.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2017
Asking you to join me in prayer for @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, their staff & others at the Congressional baseball game practice this AM— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) June 14, 2017
Horrified at the shooting in Alexandria. My thoughts and prayers with those injured.— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 14, 2017
On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our thoughts for the wounded. https://t.co/HcsiRCcFiP— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017
Praying for my colleagues, their staff, @CapitolPolice & others attacked this morning. Thankful for the first responders who saved lives.— Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) June 14, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, Hill staffers, Capitol Police officers, and everyone affected by this morning's shooting.— Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) June 14, 2017
Horrified by this morning’s shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, those injured, and their families.— Rep. Susan Davis (@RepSusanDavis) June 14, 2017
