Social media reaction: Shooting at Congressional Baseball Game practice in Virginia

Social media reacts to the shooting at a Virginia baseball field, where lawmakers were practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017

"His social media is full of rants... but no threats." - @BrianRoss on shooting suspect James T. Hodgkinson, who has died. pic.twitter.com/45BwDQPCIy — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2017

Our prayers are with @SteveScalise and all involved in this morning's attack. Thank you to @CapitolPolice for your remarkable bravery. https://t.co/0US588lpI4 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 14, 2017

We’re thankful every day for the @CapitolPolice & other law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep the American people safe. — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise, my colleagues, staff & officers involved in terrible shooting- appreciate @CapitolPolice's bravery & swift action — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Horrified by what happened in Alexandria this morning. My heart goes out to Steve Scalise, staffers, the US Capitol Police & their families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

Asking you to join me in prayer for @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, their staff & others at the Congressional baseball game practice this AM — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) June 14, 2017

Horrified at the shooting in Alexandria. My thoughts and prayers with those injured. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 14, 2017

On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our thoughts for the wounded. https://t.co/HcsiRCcFiP — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017

Praying for my colleagues, their staff, @CapitolPolice & others attacked this morning. Thankful for the first responders who saved lives. — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, Hill staffers, Capitol Police officers, and everyone affected by this morning's shooting. — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) June 14, 2017