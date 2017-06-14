The building was declared safe just after 10:30 a.m. The shelter-in-place order for the immediate area was lifted at 11:30 a.m.
According to police, investigators believe the gunman acted alone, and the shooting was not related to terrorism. Police have not determined a motive.
Despite being dressed in a UPS uniform, police are still trying to determine if he was an employee.
Police said two firearms were recovered from the scene.
UPS issued the following statement regarding the shooting:
UPS confirms there was a shooting incident involving 4 employees within the company's facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement are conducting an investigation. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation. We understand that there are potentially multiple deaths, although some individuals were transported to the hospital and we are unsure of their status at this time.
The company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members and the community we share. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident. To assist our employees during this time, UPS has made professional counseling available.
The facility is an area package sorting hub and package delivery center.
UPS employs 350 at the facility.
The location is
2222 17TH STREET
Cross street is San Bruno
Neighborhood is Potrero Hill