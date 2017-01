PINELLAS CO., Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for loading up her purse with several products from a CVS store.



According to a police affidavit, 28-year-old Sarah C. Stark entered the CVS at 3765 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo on Christmas Day.



Police said Stark admitted to grabbing various feminine products at the store, including moisturizers and Trojan vibrators.



Police said Stark removed the products from their boxes and put them in her purse. She then left the store without paying for the items.



The stolen merchandise was worth $446.23.



Police arrested Stark on Jan. 10, and she is charged with grand theft.



Stark has bonded out of jail, according to police.