Driver collides with bus near Disneyland, dies

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A driver who may have had a medical emergency Tuesday lost control of his car, which collided with a bus near Disneyland, leaving him dead and 17 bus passengers with non-serious injuries, police reported.



The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard just north of Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.



All lanes of Harbor were closed from Ball Road for about five hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.



Witnesses told police the man, who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon, veered from the southbound lanes of Harbor into oncoming traffic and slammed into the bus, Wyatt said.



Investigators suspect the driver, who was about 60, was having "some sort of medical emergency" that caused him to swerve into the opposite lanes of traffic, Wyatt said.



A total of 17 passengers on the Orange County Transportation Authority bus suffered what were described as minor injuries, and all but three of those patients were taken to area hospitals to be checked out, Wyatt said.



The driver's name was withheld pending family notification. An autopsy will be needed to pinpoint the cause of his death.