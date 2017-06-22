Boy, 17, shot to death by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale, according to KABC in Los Angeles.



Los Angeles County sheriff's officials confirmed a shooting involving at least one of their deputies occurred just after 3:45 a.m. in the 38500 block of 10th Street East.



KABC reported deputies arrived at a home to break up a party, and during their investigation, a pit bull allegedly bit a deputy.



The teen tried to corral the dog, but it then tried to attack deputies, prompting them to open fire, KABC reported.



According to KABC's report, the boy was hit by gunfire as he tried to get to the dog. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The Los Angeles Times, citing an internal sheriff's memo, reported the dog was shot but survived.



Sheriff's officials did not release any further information on the incident.