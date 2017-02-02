Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to President Trump after 'Apprentice' diss

President Donald Trump took a swipe at actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger during an appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning.



The president touched on several topics at the event, but he included a dig at Schwarzenegger -- the new host of "The Celebrity Apprentice," the show Trump previously hosted.







Trump was critical of the show since Schwarzenegger took over as host, citing the show's declining ratings. Trump then asked the audience to "pray for Arnold."



In response to Trump, Schwarzenegger posted a video on Facebook in which he offered to switch jobs with the president. The actor said: "Hey, Donald, I have a great idea: Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you're such an expert in ratings … And I take over your job … and then people can finally sleep comfortably again."



