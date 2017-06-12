Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of chicken

(KGTV) - Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and concerns of undeclared allergens.

The poultry giant said about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products could contain milk, a known allergen, not declared on the product labels.

The products were produced and packaged between Aug. 17, 2016, and Jan. 14, 2017, and have the USDA inspection number "P-1325."

The problem was discovered on June 6 when an ingredient supplier reported bread crumbs the company received and used may potentially contain undeclared milk, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The items were shipped for institutional use nationwide and schools have purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the product.

Products include:

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Strip-Shaped Chicken Pattie Fritters-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Chicken Pattie Fritters-CN" with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Breaded Chicken Patties-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Breaded Chicken Patties-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson Fully Cooked, Breaded Chicken Patties-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters-CN Chunk-shaped Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “Spare Time, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “Spare Time, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

To view the recall labels, click here.

The products can be thrown away or returned to their place of purchase.