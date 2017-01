SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Flames destroyed a home and injured four people in Spring Valley Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on the 10000 block of Don Pico Road near Sweetwater Springs Road around noon.

Three victims suffered from minor burn injuries and another incurred a smoke inhalation injury. Two injured individuals declined medical treatment. One with injuries to the back and arms was transported to UCSD Medical Center Burn Unit.

Crews, including La Mesa Fire Department, continued to protect other structures and vehicles threatened by the blaze.

