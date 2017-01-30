Truck slams into Lemon Grove home

SAN DIEGO - A Lemon Grove family escaped serious injury after a pickup truck plowed into the side of their home early Monday morning.



According to sheriff's officials, the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Colfax Drive.



Sheriff's officials said the truck was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and slammed into the side of the house, destroying a children's playroom. The truck also took down a power pole, causing it to fall onto the home.



The truck's driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.



No one was inside the room when the crash occurred, but two women, a man and a dog were inside the house at the time. 10News learned the playroom was a new addition to the home.



A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was summoned to the scene in response to the downed pole, and a structural engineer was expected to evaluate the damage at the home to determine livability.



