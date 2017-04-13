Tree falls in neighborhood, taking down power lines

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- - A large tree crashed down in Lemon Grove Wednesday night, hitting power lines as it fell.

Photojournalist Paul Anderegg was there in the 10News breaking newstracker shortly after it happened.

The tree fell near the intersection of Macarther Drive and Davenport Lane, in a cul-de-sac near Federal Boulevard.

As of 11:16 p.m., Davenport Lane remained blocked off as city crews worked to cut up the tree and clear the debris. Firefighters were on scene to make sure no one was electrocuted.

*This is a developing story, 10News will continue to update as details become available.