Travis Air Force Base lifts lockdown after erroneous report of gunfire

(KGTV)--A false report of gunfire prompted the lockdown of Travis Air Force Base Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Fairfield, Calif. base was temporarily placed on lockdown and the public was prevented from entering the base while the report was investigated.

Staff sergeant Nicole Leidholm previously said that the lockdown was a "real-world incident" and said that they were in the process of performing a scheduled drill when the incident occurred.

No shooter was located and the base was re-opened by 5:05 p.m.

This is a breaking news story.

