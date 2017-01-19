Tower of Power takes stage for first time since Bay Area train accident that injured 2 band members

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - Just days after two of their bandmates were nearly killed by a train, the group Tower of Power rolled into the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach to honor their scheduled performance Wednesday.



The Bay Area group, known for their funk and R&B sound, has been around for four decades.



Last Thursday, two of their band members were nearly killed when they were hit by an Amtrak train in Oakland. Drummer Dave Garibaldi, 70, suffered head and facial injuries and is now reportedly in fair condition. Bassist Marc Van Wageningen is in critical but stable condition with broken ribs, a concussion and internal injuries.



Concertgoer Vince Ferraro said, "It was great, the show was amazing. Good sound, combination of R&B and James Brown."



Fans at the Belly Up were happy the band didn't cancel the rest of their scheduled performances after the accident.



Concertgoer Josette Anderson added, "It just means they're committed to the music and where they wanted to be. And they were incredible."