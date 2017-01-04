Tiger Woods to play at Torrey Pines in 2017, commits to the Farmers Insurance Open

News release from the organizers of the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO -- Tiger Woods, a seven-time winner of the Farmers Insurance Open, has committed to play in the 2017 tournament, the Century Club announced today.

Woods will play for the first time in 2017 at the January 26-29 PGA TOUR event at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. He won the Farmers Insurance Open in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013, and earned his last major championship victory in a 19-hole playoff at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2008.

The return of the 79-time PGA TOUR winner and 14-time major championship winner will mark his first start in a full-field PGA TOUR event since August 2015. In early December, he returned from a from a 15-month injury layoff in the 18-player Hero World Challenge.

In addition to his seven victories at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods has finished in the top 10 six other times in 15 appearances. He is the tournament’s all-time leading money winner, with $6,856,015.

“We’re thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to see Tiger in addition to what is already a very strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open,” said Century Club CEO Peter Ripa. “He has experienced tremendous success at Torrey Pines and in our tournament, and we couldn’t think of a better place for him to start the year. Tiger’s presence will add to a deep and talented field that includes many of the top stars in the game as well as some exciting up-and-coming players.”

Tickets for the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.FarmersInsuranceOpen.com. Adult grounds tickets are $50, with upgraded VIP tickets starting at $80. Discounted tickets are available for seniors, veterans, and youth 13-17. Tickets are complimentary for active duty military, reservists, retired military and dependents, and for children under 12.

Woods joins a stellar list of early commitments that includes World No. 1 Jason Day, defending tournament champion Brandt Snedeker, reigning U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, reigning PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose, World No. 6 and current FedExCup points leader Hideki Matsuyama, World No. 12 Rickie Fowler and three-time champion Phil Mickelson, among many more. The field is not final until the commitment deadline on Friday, January 20 at 5 p.m. EST.

Players with San Diego ties who have committed include Mickelson, Poway High School alum and four-time PGA TOUR winner Charley Hoffman, San Diego State University alums J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele, and Torrey Pines High School graduates Michael Kim and Pat Perez, who captured his second PGA TOUR win in November at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

In addition to attracting some of the biggest names in the sport, the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will also feature an array of new food offerings and venues to entertain the 100,000-plus spectators who attend the four-day tournament.

Tournament fans can start their day with a breakfast burrito featuring “Cardiff Crack” tri-tip from local favorite Seaside Market, coupled with a Grey Goose Bloody Mary or Starbucks coffee. Other new menu items include shrimp ceviche, quinoa salad, truffle mac n’ cheese and Thai chicken curry.

New areas open to the general public include the Grey Goose Flight Deck on the 16th tee, which will feature specialty cocktails and a panoramic view of the course; the William Hill Wine Lounge, which offers ocean views alongside the par-3 8th green; and the ULTRA Zone, where fans can enjoy happy hour specials starting at 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and a DJ as part of the Post Party presented by Harrah’s Resort SoCal.

“As a premier event on the PGA TOUR, we have a great opportunity to expand the game to a broader audience,” Ripa said. “By creating a festive atmosphere complete with fresh food and beverage options and the backdrop of Torrey Pines, the Farmers Insurance Open is more than just a golf tournament – it’s an event anyone can enjoy.”

