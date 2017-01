SAN DIEGO - Two men are being sought in connection with a fight near a Scripps Ranch Park that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday morning.



San Diego police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. near Cypress Canyon Park in the 12000 block of Caminito Sereno.



Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the attack, but investigators believe the fight may have been over a woman.



According to police, it is possible the attackers and the victims knew each other.



According to police, the three victims -- a woman and two men -- tried to flee from the attackers in a car but crashed into an SUV parked on the street.



The three people were taken to the hospital, and with one of the victims suffering serious injuries.



Police said one of the suspected attackers may have used a baton-like weapon in the incident.



A description of the suspected attackers was not immediately provided.