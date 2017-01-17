SAN DIEGO - Police are investigating three armed robberies of gas stations Monday night. Each robber was near an interstate on-ramps - and all were within a few miles of each other.

The first was a Shell station at 25th street at HWY 94. Police say a cash drawer was taken after the robber waved a gun in the clerk's face.

The man did the same thing at the 76 station just off downtown at the entrance to I-5. The clerk slammed the cash register closed there though, and the thief ran out with no cash.

The third robbery was at another Shell station near I-5 at division street in Shelltown. Again, the thief showed a handgun and made off with cash.

All three stations had surveillance cameras. The man was seen jumping into an early 2000's model Ford Ranger. The truck was dark green, with the left taillight out.

No shots were fired, no one was hurt.

Around 11:20 p.m. Border Patrol officers announced an arrest related to the string of robberies may have been made in Chula Vista. 10News Photographer Paul Anderegg was on scene in the 10News Breaking NewsTracker.

Police and border patrol were chasing a green Ford Ranger with five people inside. Two of the occupants ran from the vehicle, but all were caught.

The green truck does match the description of the vehicle seen at the robberies, but police have not yet confirmed if one of the five occupants caught in Chula Vista is the armed robber involved.

Police are on scene now, working with witnesses to identify the suspect.

*This is a developing story, 10News will continue to update as details become available.

