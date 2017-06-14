Thieves target Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (KGTV) – Employees at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are keeping a close eye on their things after thieves targeted the non-profit.

“We want to be friendly to people and open to people,” said Jessica Gercke, spokesman for the center. But someone took advantage of that on May 31.

Gercke said two employee credit cards were taken from purses; one was swiped from a locker, the other from inside an office.

One of the victims tracked her stolen credit card's activity. It was last used at a nearby shopping center around 11:30 a.m. that day. One of the stores got a picture of the man who used the card, and he did not come in alone.

The Animal Center looked through their security footage from earlier that morning and saw the same man wondering the 12-acre center around 10:30 a.m.

One employee even ran into the man walking the property, and the person said he was lost. The center gave 10News the security footage, but we blurred the man’s face because authorities have not named him a suspect.

Gercke says more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses, swimwear, and visa gift cards were racked up between the two stolen employee cards.

“Nobody has the money to give any money to somebody they don’t know,” she said. “But when you think about the who work here and how much they make, it’s ultra upsetting.”