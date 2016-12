LA MESA, Calif. - Thieves broke into a La Mesa home and stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from the family, including Christmas presents.

Four-year-old twins Alex and CeCe have been looking forward to the presents under their tree for weeks. They knew something was wrong Tuesday afternoon when the family came home to a broken window.

"Came in and looked and was like 'hey let's call the police.'" Cailin Acosta said.

The thieves stole laptops, phones, clothes, and the kids' Christmas presents.

A neighbor shared their story about the break-in on the East County Emergency Updates Facebook page and the Acosta family hopes it helps warn others to be watchful.