Thieves breaking into homes in broad daylight

San Diego police are warning people who live in Point Loma to take precautions against burglars.

Police say they are investigating at least five cases in the lower Rosecrans area and the Sunset Cliffs area within the last few weeks.

Police say there has been no forced entry and have been stealing small items like jewelry during the day between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Beth and Jim Oberg say someone stole thousands of dollars of jewelry from their home.

"They must have jumped the fence, because you have to be, I'm 6'1" and it's quite a reach for me to get to the latch and you can't open it, you can't pull the string to open it," Jim said. "Went out, started dinner and Beth went back to change and said 'Oh my god we've been robbed!'"

Beth's mother's wedding ring was among the jewelry stolen.

"I haven't sat down, I'm in denial," Beth said.

The couple still can't believe it happened to them and hope police catch the criminals before they target anyone else.

"If the individuals that are doing this would spend as much effort in being a contributing member of society, they'd probably be doing very well in life," Jim said. "And yet here they are being crooks."

Police remind everyone to ensure their homes are locked when leaving, even during "quick trips."