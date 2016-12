If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that special person in your life, we’ve got you covered! Kristina Guerrero and astrologist Dave Campbell have some great ideas based on their zodiac sign.

1. Libra

Anything romantic like the dinner for two followed by a movie, flowers and a card. It's really about the thought that counts when it comes to them.

2. Scorpio

Something from the spy store is a great thing, or mystery novels, a ghost hunting kit -- they love that kind of stuff.

3. Gemini

They’re actually easy to buy for because they love anything new, anything trending and anything that's a gadget.

4. Cancer

They love things to do with cooking, home and they're very family oriented.

5. Leo

They love gold and anything shiny. It's all about them! If you buy them a name plate that says their name they'll love it.

