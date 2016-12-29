The life of Debbie Reynolds

Across the world, people are remembering Debbie Reynolds, after her death Wednesday. The 84-year-old was no stranger to San Diego - one of her last performances here was with Don Rickles in 2013, at the Pala Casino.

Wednesday afternoon, her son Todd Fisher told the media she was rushed to the hospital in an apparent medical emergency after suffering a stroke. Her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, passed away Tuesday.

Reynolds stayed by her daughter's side until the end. Her last words--according to her son - "I want to be with Carrie."

Reynolds was 84-years-old.

She is survived by her son Todd and granddaughter Billie Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher.