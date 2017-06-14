Student released by North Korea arrives in Ohio

Associated Press
Two people hug outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo

CINCINNATI (AP) — An American college student arrived Tuesday in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.

The plane carrying Otto Warmbier arrived around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at an airport in Cincinnati where he was to be taken to a hospital. His parents say he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated. The 22-year-old student from Cincinnati was supposed to graduate from the University of Virginia in May.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced Warmbier's release Tuesday and said he'd be reunited with his family. Tillerson says the State Department secured Warmbier's release at President Donald Trump's direction.

Warmbier was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

 

