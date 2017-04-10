Search for teen swimmer missing off Mission Beach now a recovery mission

On Sunday, at around 6 p.m., the teen from El Cajon was swimming with four other boys when they were caught in a strong rip current.
Lifeguards were able to find and rescue four boys, but one was nowhere to be found. The rescued boys told lifeguards they never saw their friend go under the water.
A helicopter hovered above the water as lifeguards searched by boat and jet ski. A dive team was deployed to search underwater.
Mission Beach resident Deborah Craigo said, "People don't understand how dangerous the rip currents really are, and if they're inexperienced swimmers it's going to pull them under, and they fight and struggle to get out."
A description of the boy was not immediately available.