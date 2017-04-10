Search for teen swimmer missing off Mission Beach now a recovery mission

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The search for a 17-year-old boy reported missing while swimming off Mission Beach on Sunday is now a recovery mission, according to authorities.



Rescue crews resumed their search for the boy at sunrise Monday, but San Diego lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard reorganized their efforts and turned the mission into a potential recovery.

. @SDFD @SDLifeguards now calling this a recovery mission as search for missing teen in PB & MB continues @10News @10newsGold pic.twitter.com/UH36bjqipp — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) April 10, 2017

On Sunday, at around 6 p.m., the teen from El Cajon was swimming with four other boys when they were caught in a strong rip current.



Lifeguards were able to find and rescue four boys, but one was nowhere to be found. The rescued boys told lifeguards they never saw their friend go under the water.



A helicopter hovered above the water as lifeguards searched by boat and jet ski. A dive team was deployed to search underwater.



Mission Beach resident Deborah Craigo said, "People don't understand how dangerous the rip currents really are, and if they're inexperienced swimmers it's going to pull them under, and they fight and struggle to get out."



A description of the boy was not immediately available.