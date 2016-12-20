Mira Mesa SWAT situation ends with no arrest after teen fatally shot

MIRA MESA (KGTV) -- Police swarmed a Mira Mesa neighborhood in search of a killer who gunned down an 18-year-old man on Monday night but came up empty-handed when the SWAT situation ended Tuesday morning without an arrest.

The manhunt started at around 9:30 p.m. Monday after police received calls from residents reporting several gunshots in the 8400 block of Menkar Road near Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve.

When officers arrived, they found bullet casings but no victim.

While police were investigating the shooting, a man showed up at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim died hours later.

#SDPD Swat reinforcements just arrived to the scene on Menkar Rd. 18 yr old killed last night. Police looking for shooter. Area on lockdown pic.twitter.com/UiirZS0zSt — Armando Aparicio (@armandapari) December 20, 2016

Officers investigated a home located at 11434 Markab Drive near Menkar Road. Police said the suspect could be in the home and could be armed and dangerous.

The surrounding area was on lockdown temporarily and residents were asked to stay indoors while police investigated the home, police told KGTV.

No further details were released.