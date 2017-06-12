SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--A teenager accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend spoke with 10News from the downtown jail Friday.

Anthony Brewer, 19, was arrested Sunday after a six-hour standoff with San Diego Police in Rancho Bernardo.

Investigators said Brewer kidnapped his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him, then drove her around the county repeatedly assaulting her.

A representative with the District Attorney's office told 10News Monday that the victim was pregnant but there's no indication how far along in her pregnancy the victim was.

Police said Brewer deliberately crashed his car into an SUV on Poway Rd.

Brewer told 10News he tried to hurt himself while he was in the wreckage of his car.

"I held a knife to my own throat and cut my throat after several hours of an attempt to coax me out of the vehicle," Brewer said.

San Diego County Crisis Line: 1-888-724-7240

Brewer said he does not believe he is a danger to anyone.

